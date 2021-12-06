Suu Kyi's sentence reduced to two years from four

South Asia

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 09:36 pm

Related News

Suu Kyi's sentence reduced to two years from four

Earlier on Monday, a court in Myanmar found Suu Kyi, ousted in a Feb. 1 coup, guilty of charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions, drawing international outrage at what some critics described as a "sham trial"

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 09:36 pm
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech to the nation over the Rohingya situation in Rakhine, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech to the nation over the Rohingya situation in Rakhine, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has had her sentence reduced from four years to two years after a partial pardon by the head of the military-appointed government, the country's state television reported on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, a court in Myanmar found Suu Kyi, ousted in a Feb. 1 coup, guilty of charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions, drawing international outrage at what some critics described as a "sham trial".

The trials of Aung San Suu Kyi, from heroine to villain to convict

President Win Myint was sentenced to four years' detention, Myanmar's state-run broadcaster MRTV reported.

Both Suu Kyi and Win Myint will serve their sentences where they are currently being detained, an undisclosed location, suggesting they will not be sent to prison.

Top News / World+Biz

Aung San Suu Kyi / Myanmar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

9h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

11h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

10h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Our furniture industry needs a seat at the table: Hatil MD

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

55m | Videos
People are suffering due to heavy rain

People are suffering due to heavy rain

1h | Videos
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

1h | Videos
Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status