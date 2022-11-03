Suspect says he tried killing Pakistan ex-PM because he was 'misleading the people'

The man who fired at Imran Khan at a rally this evening said he had come to kill the former Pakistan Prime Minister because he believed that he was "misleading" people.

"Sirf Imran Khan ko maarna tha (I came only to kill Imran Khan)," said the alleged shooter, on camera, reports DAWN.

He also said he had come in a bike to Gujranwala and had left the vehicle at his uncle's place.

Reports suggest there were two shooters, one with a pistol and one with an automatic rifle.

Imran Khan is in hospital after he was shot in the leg at a political rally.

The former Pakistan PM has been leading a march since Friday from Lahore towards the capital, Islamabad, campaigning for fresh elections after being ousted from office in April.

Imran Khan was wounded when shots were fired from the crowd.

"This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him," his senior aide, Raoof Hasan, was quoted as telling AFP.