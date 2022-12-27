'Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered': Autopsy staff makes shocking claim

The mortuary staff, who was there when Sushant Singh Rajput's body was brought in for post-mortem, has said that it was not suicide but murder, as per a new report. Sushant was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020.

Two years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead, a person who was present in the mortuary then has said that it was not suicide but murder. In a new interview, mortuary worker Roopkumar Shah, who was present when the actor's body was brought in for post-mortem, has said that it 'should have been videographed'. As per the report, he also said that there were 'beating marks' and 'injury marks' on the body.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to investigate the death of Sushant, which has been ruled as a suicide. However, no closure report has been filed in the matter so far by the agency.

In an interview with TV9 Marathi, Roopkumar said, as quoted by TV 9 Hindi, "After Sushant's death, five bodies were brought for post-mortem. We were told that there is a VIP body in it, but it was not known earlier. When I saw Sushant's body, I told the seniors that I think it is not suicide but murder. That's why we should work in the same way. But I was told that you do your work and I will do mine. My job was to cut and sew the body, which I did. That entire post-mortem should have been videographed, but sir said he wanted to work on the photographs and hand over the body as soon as possible. That's how we did the post-mortem at night."

He added, "When the clothes were removed, there were beating marks on the body. There were injury marks at two or three places on the neck. It seemed as if the hands and legs were broken due to beating… There were deep injury marks on the body. The video shoot was to happen, but whether it happened or not… Seniors were also asked to work on the photos only. So we worked on it."

Reacting to it, Sushant's lawyer Vikas Singh told Times of India, "I will not be able to comment on the same as the sisters have not told me about it. But I maintain that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a simple suicide as there was conspiracy behind it. And only CBI will be able to unravel the conspiracy behind his death."

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che in 2013. He went on to feature in many films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M S Dhoni - The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, and Drive. The actor's last film was director Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi. It was released after his death. The film is an official remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars.

