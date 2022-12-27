'Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered': Autopsy staff makes shocking claim

South Asia

Hindustan Times
27 December, 2022, 12:05 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 12:08 am

Related News

'Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered': Autopsy staff makes shocking claim

Hindustan Times
27 December, 2022, 12:05 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 12:08 am
Sushant Singh Rajput. Photo: Collected
Sushant Singh Rajput. Photo: Collected

The mortuary staff, who was there when Sushant Singh Rajput's body was brought in for post-mortem, has said that it was not suicide but murder, as per a new report. Sushant was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020.

Two years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead, a person who was present in the mortuary then has said that it was not suicide but murder. In a new interview, mortuary worker Roopkumar Shah, who was present when the actor's body was brought in for post-mortem, has said that it 'should have been videographed'. As per the report, he also said that there were 'beating marks' and 'injury marks' on the body. 

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to investigate the death of Sushant, which has been ruled as a suicide. However, no closure report has been filed in the matter so far by the agency.

In an interview with TV9 Marathi, Roopkumar said, as quoted by TV 9 Hindi, "After Sushant's death, five bodies were brought for post-mortem. We were told that there is a VIP body in it, but it was not known earlier. When I saw Sushant's body, I told the seniors that I think it is not suicide but murder. That's why we should work in the same way. But I was told that you do your work and I will do mine. My job was to cut and sew the body, which I did. That entire post-mortem should have been videographed, but sir said he wanted to work on the photographs and hand over the body as soon as possible. That's how we did the post-mortem at night."

He added, "When the clothes were removed, there were beating marks on the body. There were injury marks at two or three places on the neck. It seemed as if the hands and legs were broken due to beating… There were deep injury marks on the body. The video shoot was to happen, but whether it happened or not… Seniors were also asked to work on the photos only. So we worked on it."

Reacting to it, Sushant's lawyer Vikas Singh told Times of India, "I will not be able to comment on the same as the sisters have not told me about it. But I maintain that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a simple suicide as there was conspiracy behind it. And only CBI will be able to unravel the conspiracy behind his death."

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che in 2013. He went on to feature in many films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M S Dhoni - The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, and Drive. The actor's last film was director Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi. It was released after his death. The film is an official remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars.

The original headline of Hindustan Times has been modified.

Top News / World+Biz

Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adam Minter. Sketch: TBS

Rural China faces crisis in the coming wave of Covid

12h | Thoughts
Marsha Diaz and Mashiur Rahaman. Sketch: TBS

Deep scars of climate change: The need for addressing mental health issues in Bangladesh

14h | Thoughts
Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

14h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Gadgets to beat the winter blues

14h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

3h | TBS Entertainment
Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

4h | TBS World
Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

7h | TBS Stories
Brazilians are bitter about Tite

Brazilians are bitter about Tite

8h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction