Supporters of Pakistan's Imran Khan block roads in new protest

South Asia

Reuters
08 November, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 03:03 pm

Related News

Supporters of Pakistan's Imran Khan block roads in new protest

Reuters
08 November, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 03:03 pm
People react as police use tear gas to disperse them during a protest to condemn the shooting incident on a long march held by Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Waseem Khan
People react as police use tear gas to disperse them during a protest to condemn the shooting incident on a long march held by Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Waseem Khan

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan blocked roads near the capital on Tuesday, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to close, as they protested against a bid to assassinate their leader at a recent anti-government rally.

The former cricket star, who has been pressing for a general election since he was ousted as prime minister after losing a confidence vote in parliament in April, was shot at the rally last Thursday. He is recovering from leg wounds.

"People are finding it very hard to go to work," said police official Yawar Ali. "Families have been stuck in the traffic for hours. We've even got reports that the protesters have not let ambulances pass."

Khan's successor as prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has rejected his demand for new polls and the deadlock has stoked instability in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people.

Khan's supporters began their protests on major roads around Islamabad late on Monday. They have blocked the highway to Islamabad's international airport and the ones linking the capital to the cities of Lahore and Peshawar.

Television footage showed Khan's supporters burning tyres as they set up protest camps across roads.

The government ordered all state and private schools to shut for the day, according to an order seen by Reuters.

Khan, 70, launched what is known as a long-march protest rally from Lahore to the capital on 28 Oct.

He was waving to the crowd from a container mounted on a truck in Wazirabad city in Punjab province last Thursday when a man fired several shots at him.

Khan was among 10 wounded people. One party worker was killed.

Police have arrested the suspected shooter.

Khan's party announced late on Monday that the march would resume on Thursday at the place where Khan was attacked, and he would lead it virtually.

The political tension comes as Pakistan is grappling with economic turmoil exacerbated by recent flooding that the government estimates caused economic losses worth $30 billion.

Top News / World+Biz

Imran Khan \ / Pakistan / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court the day after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women&#039;s Health Organisation abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, US, 25 June, 2022. Photo: Reuters

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

4h | Panorama
Zia Uddin surfed through the pest-cleaning industry for a decade before opening his own company Noha Pest Control Service in 2019. Currently, there are more than 50 pest control service companies in the capital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The surprising science and commerce of pest control

7h | Panorama
Behind the idea of creating Ananta Terraces within Dhaka lies the ambition to give its dwellers an elite address. Photo: Courtesy

Ananta Terraces: Why build a building, when you can build an entire city?

7h | Habitat
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Dr Iftekharuzzaman: Our concern is whether the IMF loan conditions will promote public interest or not

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

2h | Videos
ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

20h | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

20h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation