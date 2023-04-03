Student answers questions with songs in exam, teacher leaves this remark

03 April, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 12:31 pm

Student answers questions with songs in exam, teacher leaves this remark

Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

We all have written wrong answers while giving examinations. There are times when some of us may have submitted blank answer sheets as we were not prepared for the examination.

However, a viral video shows how a student got creative when they were unable to answer the questions asked in an examination. They wrote lyrics of songs instead and what is even more amusing is that they received a witty reply from the teacher who checked the answer sheet. The video has created a buzz and left people chuckling.

"Wait for teacher's reply," reads a part of the caption posted along with the video posted on Instagram. The video opens to show an answer sheet with Chandigarh University written on it. The first answer that the student wrote is lyrics from the song Give Me Some Sunshine from the film 3 Idiots.

Other than that, the student also wrote lyrics of Bhagwan Hai Kahan Re Tu from the film PK. As an answer to another question, the student added, "Ma'am you are a very brilliant teacher. It is my fault that I'm incapable of doing such hard work. Oh Lord! Give me some talent in studies." And in response to these, the person who checked the paper wrote, "You should also write more answers (#songs)."

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 3.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 16,000 likes. People posted various comments to showcase their reactions.

Here's how Instagram users reacted:

"Hahaha," wrote an Instagram user. "Could be my friends," joked another. Many showed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

