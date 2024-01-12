Strong quake rattles Afghanistan

South Asia

BSS/AFP
12 January, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 09:25 am

Strong quake rattles Afghanistan

The epicentre of the 6.4-magnitude earthquake was in Jurm district in the Afghan province of Badakhshan

BSS/AFP
12 January, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 09:25 am
An Afghan man walks past a damaged house after the recent earthquake in Wor Kali village in the Barmal district of Paktika province, Afghanistan, June 25, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara/File Photo
An Afghan man walks past a damaged house after the recent earthquake in Wor Kali village in the Barmal district of Paktika province, Afghanistan, June 25, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara/File Photo

A powerful earthquake hit northeastern Afghanistan on Thursday, shaking buildings from the capital Kabul to Islamabad in neighbouring Pakistan.

The epicentre of the 6.4-magnitude earthquake was in Jurm district in the Afghan province of Badakhshan in the mountainous Hindu Kush region, according to the US Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

It struck just before 2:00 pm (9:30 GMT) and was felt in the capital Kabul, about 300 kilometres (180 miles) from Jurm.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

