Stray dogs pull out man buried after assault in Agra, India, kin find him alive

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

An Indian man from Agro was saved after being buried alive by a pack of stray dogs, says the Times of India.

The 24 year old Roop Kishore was choked with a rope by his attackers, and then buried in a pit after presuming his death.

Later in the night, some strays started digging the soil and tried to pull him out. And Roop remarkably regained consciousness.

DCP, Agra city, Suraj Kumar Rai said, "An FIR was registered against four men under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of BNS on the basis of a complaint.

The matter is being investigated in detail now. Efforts are on to arrest the accused."

'Cops didn't file case, had to approach police chief'

Roop's mother, Ramvati, who filed a case in the matter, said, "Four men from the neighbourhood -- Ankit, Gaurav, Karan and Akash -- came to the house and took my son with them on the evening of July 18. They took him towards the farm outside the village and thrashed him; then put a rope around his neck and choked him, and left him to die in a pit."

Ramvati added: "Then, a miracle struck."

A bunch of stray dogs, smelling blood, dug up the soil. My son was unconscious, and as soon as the dogs started pulling him, he 'woke' up. We later took him to hospital where he is recovering." She further said that on July 18, there was a dispute between two groups in the locality and Roop had objected to a man using "abusive language". "Initially, the local police at Sikandra neither sent my son for a medical exam nor registered a case.

I had to hire a lawyer and approach police commissioner J Ravindra Goud. The FIR was registered on Thursday, about 13 days after the incident," Ramvati pointed out. Deepak Kumar said his brother Roop, who has a six-month-old daughter, worked in a shoe factory.

