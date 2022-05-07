Sri Lanka's parliament adjourns till 17 May as protesters gather outside

Protestors shouts slogans against Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 9, 2022.
Protestors shouts slogans against Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 9, 2022.

Sri Lanka's Speaker of Parliament on Friday suspended parliamentary sessions till 17 May as protesters gathered outside the building calling on lawmakers to find a solution to the ongoing economic crisis.

Police tried to disperse the crowds using tear gas and water cannons.

The speaker then adjourned sessions and called for an immediate report on the attacks against the protesters.

Security was heightened in the area and some lawmakers told Xinhua that they were unable to immediately leave the parliament premises due to the tense situation outside.

Sri Lanka has been plunged into weeks of political instability and economic crisis stemming from a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a shortage in essential supplies such as fuel, food and medicines.

Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka economic crisis

