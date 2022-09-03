Sri Lanka's ousted President Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return

South Asia

Reuters
03 September, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 02:25 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka's ousted President Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return

Reuters
03 September, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 02:25 pm
Sri Lanka&#039;s ousted President Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return

Sri Lanka's ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was provided on Saturday with an official residence and security by the government after he returned to the country he had fled in July during economic unrest, two senior officials said.

Rajapaksa fled in the early hours of 13 July after massive protests engulfed Colombo and demonstrators enraged with the economic devastation stormed his official residence and office.

He resigned after arriving in Singapore and later traveled to Thailand.

A Sri Lanka government spokesman and the president's office did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment on Rajapaksa's return.

The former president met with a group of ruling party members and lawmakers at the airport early on Saturday before being whisked to the residence allocated by the government.

A senior official said Rajapaksa has not indicated his plans.

"What he told us last night was that he needs some time as he wasn't even allowed to step out of his room due to security reasons," one official said, adding Rajapaksa had not been allowed to go to the gym.

"Once he has spent some time at home he will let us know what he wants to do," said the official, who asked not to be named.

Sri Lanka, grappling with one its worst economic crisis since independence, this week reached a staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund for a loan of $2.9 billion. 

World+Biz / Sri Lanka Crisis

President Rajapaksa / Sri Lanka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Color Clouds

Colour Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1h | Food
Photos: The Nest

The Nest: A multi-cuisine restaurant with a homely atmosphere

3h | Food
Illustration: TBS

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is the world’s financial firefighter ready?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

2h | Videos
Potassium salt lowers health hazards

Potassium salt lowers health hazards

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The curse of Jurgen Klopp

5h | Videos
A language that has no word for 'no'

A language that has no word for 'no'

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman