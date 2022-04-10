Sri Lanka's economic crisis may lead to more deaths than Covid-19, warn doctors

South Asia

Hindustan Times
10 April, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 10:22 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka's economic crisis may lead to more deaths than Covid-19, warn doctors

Several facilities have suspended routine surgeries since last month because they were dangerously low on anaesthetics, but the SLMA said even emergency procedures may not be possible very soon

Hindustan Times
10 April, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 10:22 pm
People are given packets of biscuits from a free distributor, while waiting in line to buy kerosene near a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 7, 2022. Reuters.
People are given packets of biscuits from a free distributor, while waiting in line to buy kerosene near a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 7, 2022. Reuters.

Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis could lead to far more deaths than the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors warned on Sunday as they are nearly out of life-saving medicines. The island nation is struggling with power blackouts and severe shortages of food, fuel and pharmaceuticals.

The Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) said all hospitals in the country no longer had access to imported medical tools and vital drugs, according to news agency AFP.

Several facilities have already suspended routine surgeries since last month because they were dangerously low on anaesthetics, but the SLMA said that even emergency procedures may not be possible very soon.

"We are made to make very difficult choices. We have to decide who gets treatment and who will not," AFP quoted the group as saying after it released a letter the group had sent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa days earlier to warn him of the situation.

"If supplies are not restored within days, the casualties will be far worse than from the pandemic," it said.

Mounting public anger over the crisis has seen large protests calling for Rajapaksa's resignation. Thousands of people braved heavy rains to keep up a demonstration outside the leader's seafront office in the capital Colombo for a second day.

Rajapaksa, meanwhile, has invited the 11-party coalition allies comprising 42 independent MPs for a discussion on the country's worst economic crisis, according to a media report.

During the meeting, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday evening, the MPs would also request the president to remove his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and appoint a new cabinet to address the unprecedented crisis faced by the island nation.

During the meeting, the MPs will also hand out a list of proposals to President Rajapaksa to bail out Sri Lanka from the current economic and political crisis, the Colombo Page news portal reported.

Last week the entire Sri Lankan cabinet resigned apart from Mahinda at a time when the country was facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the UK in 1948.

Top News / World+Biz

Sri Lanka / Economic crisis / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most SME entrepreneurs live in rural areas; but unfortunately, banks do not have enough branches in those areas. Photo: Mumit M

CMSMEs have much better repayment records than big borrowers. Then why don’t banks lend to them?

10h | Panorama
Adorned with golden dabka work in maroon red velvet, the pair named ‘Mirah Jutti’ is the brand’s best selling product. Photos: Courtesy

Jutti: A handcrafted Mughal finesse

11h | Mode
During the dry season when the water level recedes, the workers collectively extract more than a 100 tonnes of coal each day. Photo: Mumit M

Standing in the shallow waters of Someshwari, these miners find coal

11h | Panorama
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

1h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

1h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

2h | Videos
Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance