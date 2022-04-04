Sri Lanka's central bank chief resigns as crisis worsens
The resignation was submitted to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Cabraal said in a Twitter post on Monday
Sri Lanka's central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal resigned on Monday (4 April).
Cabraal resignation came only hours after all government ministers offered to step down amid the nation's worst economic and political crises in decades.
It wasn't immediately clear if the president had accepted the offer.