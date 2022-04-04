Sri Lanka's central bank chief resigns as crisis worsens

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 12:44 pm

Sri Lanka&#039;s Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal speaks during the &quot;Road Map: Monetary and Financial Sector Policies for 2014 and Beyond&quot; launch, in Colombo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal speaks during the "Road Map: Monetary and Financial Sector Policies for 2014 and Beyond" launch, in Colombo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal resigned on Monday (4 April).

Cabraal resignation came only hours after all government ministers offered to step down amid the nation's worst economic and political crises in decades.

The resignation was submitted to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Cabraal said in a Twitter post.

It wasn't immediately clear if the president had accepted the offer. 

Sri Lanka

