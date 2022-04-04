Sri Lankan president sacks brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa addresses the nation next to Army Commander Shavendra Silva, Navy Commander Piyal De Silva and Airforce Commander Sumangala Dias during the 72nd independence day ceremony, in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 4, 2020. Photo:Reuters

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday (4 April) removed his brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from his post amidst the worst economic crisis that has plagued the island nation.

Basil had negotiated the Indian economic relief package to help Sri Lanka tackle the current foreign exchange crisis, reports the Economic Times of India.

He has been replaced by Ali Sabry, who was until Sunday night the Minister of Justice.

Basil was scheduled to leave for the US to meet with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a possible bailout package to get over the unprecedented economic crisis.