Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid economic crisis

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday resigned from his post amid protests over his government's failed economy, reported state media.

Even though earlier reports claimed that the President had requested the Prime Minister to step down, the Prime Minister refuted the reports, stating that no such request had been made and that he will not step down.

However, following several discussions among the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party (SLPP) and its constituents parties, the Prime Minister has decided to resign from his designation.

Effective immediately I have tendered my resignation as Prime Minister to the President.



අගමැති ධූරයෙන් ඉල්ලා අස්වීමේ ලිපිය ජනාධිපතිතුමා වෙත යොමු කළෙමි. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) May 9, 2022

His resignation comes at a time when an islandwide curfew has been imposed after pro government supporters clashed with anti government supporters in Colombo and several other parts of the country, Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror reported.

At least 78 people have been injured in the violence in the capital, a local hospital says.

Mr Rajapaksa, 76, sent his resignation letter to his younger brother President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his spokesman said.

"While emotions are running high in #Ika, I urge our general public to exercise restraint & remember that violence only begets violence. The economic crisis we're in needs an economic solution which this administration is committed to resolving," the now-former premier had said in a tweet shortly after the violence.

Protests against the powerful Rajapaksas have raged for weeks, with thousands demanding the influential family quit for mishandling the economy.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Rajapaksa clan strongman, faced public wrath on Sunday in the sacred city of Anuradhapura. He was hooted and catcalled by the angry public who are on the streets demanding fuel, cooking gas and an end to power cuts.

The protesters want the entire Rajapaksa family to quit politics and return what they alleged stolen assets of the country.

The Now-former Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa served as President of Sri Lanka from 2005 to 2015, as Leader of the Opposition from 2002 to 2004 and 2018 to 2019, and as Minister of Finance from 2005 to 2015 and 2019 to 2021.

Born in 1945 in Weeraketiya, a town in southern Sri Lanka, Rajapaksa is the second among six brothers (three of whom are also in the national politics) and three sisters. He was first elected as a member of parliament from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) in 1970 from the Hambantota district. He is an alumnus of Colombo Law College and practised law in the southern town of Tangalle from 1977 to 1994.

Sri Lanka is currently in the throes of unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.