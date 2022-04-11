Sri Lankan parties want interim govt with new PM as IMF talks loom

South Asia

Reuters
11 April, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 07:00 pm

Related News

Sri Lankan parties want interim govt with new PM as IMF talks loom

Dragged down by debt, the island nation of 22 million people is running short of power, fuel, food and medicines due to a lack of money for imports

Reuters
11 April, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 07:00 pm
A protestor holds a Sri Lankan national flag in front of the Presidential Secretariat during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A protestor holds a Sri Lankan national flag in front of the Presidential Secretariat during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Three parties that recently withdrew from Sri Lanka's ruling coalition have proposed forming an interim government with a new prime minister replacing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's brother, they said on Monday, as the country's economic crisis rolls on.

Dragged down by debt, the island nation of 22 million people is running short of power, fuel, food and medicines due to a lack of money for imports. It has reached out to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and countries like India and China for urgent financial help.

Rajapaksa dissolved his cabinet last week and called for a unity government to help tackle the crisis, as 41 lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition to become independents in the 225-seat parliament. The government has said it has a majority despite their walkout.

Three parties that 16 of those lawmakers belong to told reporters that they had met the president and the prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, and that more talks were scheduled for Tuesday. The prime minister is expected to address the nation later on Monday.

"The main proposal is to have an all-party committee to make key decisions and the appointment of a new prime minister and a limited Cabinet," said Udaya Gammanpila, chief of the Jathika Hela Urumaya party.

"We want this before a new election. We have to reverse shortages and stabilise the economy."

Sri Lanka's next parliamentary election is not due until 2025.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), with 14 lawmakers, said the independents would speak with other political parties to come to a consensus, as the government prepares to hold loan discussions with the IMF next week.

"Talks with the IMF will need a stable government capable of implementing clear policies," SLFP General-Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera said. "This is necessary to repair the economy and bring relief to the people."

Sri Lankans holding street demonstrations for more than a month have focused their anger on the Rajapaksa dynasty. The president has already dropped his brother Basil Rajapksa as the finance minister, while his nephew quit as the sports minister last Monday along with other members of the cabinet. 

The government is now looking for external assistance of about $3 billion over the next six months to help restore supplies of essential items. It is also looking to restructure international sovereign debt and seek a moratorium on payments.

J.P. Morgan analysts estimate Sri Lanka's gross debt servicing would amount to $7 billion this year, with a current account deficit of around $3 billion. The country only had $1.9 billion in foreign reserves at the end of March. 

Top News / World+Biz

Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka crisis / Sri Lanka economic crisis / Sri Lanka unrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

6h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

9h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

8h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

6h | Videos
What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

22h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

22h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance