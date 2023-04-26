Sri Lanka trying to reduce overall debt by $17 billion, president says

South Asia

Reuters
26 April, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 12:12 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka trying to reduce overall debt by $17 billion, president says

Reuters
26 April, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 12:12 pm
Sri Lanka&#039;s President Ranil Wickremesinghe attends the the country&#039;s 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka 4 February, 2023. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe attends the the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka 4 February, 2023. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka is trying to reduce its overall debt by $17 billion through restructuring, its president told the parliament on Wednesday (26 April) as he sought the support of opposition parties for a nearly $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe also said the country would discuss debt restructuring with India and the Paris Club of creditors on one platform and with China separately.

Caught in its worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948, the island nation of 22 million people secured an IMF loan last month.

Sri Lanka owes $7.1 billion to bilateral creditors, according to official government data, with $3 billion owed to China, $2.4 billion to the Paris Club and $1.6 billion to India.

Wickremesinghe said no final decision had been taken yet on domestic debt restructuring.

Sri Lanka needs to accelerate growth to 6% or higher by 2028 or 2029 to repay debt and develop, he added.

Srilanka economy / debt / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

1h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

1d | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

13m | TBS Stories
A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

1h | TBS Stories
Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

17h | TBS Stories
How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt