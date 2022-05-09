Sri Lanka ruling party MP found dead after clashes over economic crisis: Report

Sri Lanka ruling party MP found dead after clashes over economic crisis: Report

Amarakeerthi Athukorala reportedly opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car in Nittambuwa, and was later found dead after trying to take refuge in a nearby building

Supporters of Sri Lanka&#039;s ruling party hold down an anti-government demonstrator during a clash between the two groups in Colombo.(REUTERS)
Supporters of Sri Lanka's ruling party hold down an anti-government demonstrator during a clash between the two groups in Colombo.(REUTERS)

A legislator, Amarakeerthi Athukorala, from Sri Lanka's ruling party was found dead on Monday after a clash with anti-government protesters outside the capital Colombo, news agency AFP quoted the police, as dozens were wounded in violence elsewhere.

Athukorala reportedly opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car in Nittambuwa, and was later found dead after trying to take refuge in a nearby building.

The development comes even as Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa offered his resignation amid the island nation's worst economic crisis since independence that has led to widespread protests.

"The prime minister has sent his letter of resignation to the president," an official said, declining to be named.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the prime minister's younger brother.

