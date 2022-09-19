Sri Lanka to present debt restructuring, IMF bailout plans to creditors

South Asia

Reuters
19 September, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 09:17 am

Related News

Sri Lanka to present debt restructuring, IMF bailout plans to creditors

Reuters
19 September, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 09:17 am
A vendor prepares Sri Lankan notes to bundle them at a shop in Colombo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A vendor prepares Sri Lankan notes to bundle them at a shop in Colombo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka will make a presentation to its international creditors on Friday, laying out the full extent of its economic troubles and plans for a debt restructuring and multi-billion dollar International Monetary Fund bailout.

Years of economic mismanagement combined with the Covid-19 pandemic have left Sri Lanka in its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948, causing it to default on its sovereign debt. 

The country's Ministry of Finance said in a statement via legal firm Clifford Chance that an online call on Sept. 23 would be open to all its external creditors and be "an interactive session" in which participants can ask questions.

Sri Lanka's woes came to a head in July when then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned after violent public protests.

His replacement Ranil Wickremesinghe has managed to reach a preliminary deal with the IMF that if formalised would provide the country $2.9 billion in loans over four years.

"Authorities intend to update their external creditors on the most recent macroeconomic developments, the main objectives of the reform package agreed with the IMF ... and the next steps of the debt restructuring process," the statement dated Sept. 17 said.

Debt crisis veterans cite uniquely difficult elements in Sri Lanka.

The impoverished population that forced Rajapaksa to flee still needs to accept Wickremesinghe, seen by many as of the same political ilk, and who faces a bristling opposition.

The country's borrowings are so complex that estimates of the total range from $85 billion to well over $100 billion. Perhaps most challenging of all, competing regional powers China, India and Japan must also find common ground on how to reduce debt they are owed by Colombo.

Top News / World+Biz

Sri Lanka / IMF Loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Children, especially urban children nowadays, are stuck at home and are more and more attached to gadgets. To ‘rescue’ them from this phenomenon, parents want to give them books. Photo: Courtesy

Children’s books are becoming culturally-sensitive. But is the market ready?

56m | Panorama
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

23h | Mode
The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

1d | Panorama
The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

23h | Book Review

More Videos from TBS

Fastest trains in the world

Fastest trains in the world

12h | Videos
Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

12h | Videos
How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

12h | Videos
Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 

4
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  
Stocks

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  