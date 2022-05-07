Sri Lanka lawyers urge backtrack on state of emergency

South Asia

BSS/AFP
07 May, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 01:04 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka lawyers urge backtrack on state of emergency

BSS/AFP
07 May, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 01:04 pm
Sri Lanka lawyers urge backtrack on state of emergency

Sri Lanka's influential lawyers' body Saturday urged the president to repeal a state of emergency, which was imposed after a general strike brought the already bankrupt country to a halt.

Months of blackouts and acute shortages of food, fuel and medicines have caused widespread suffering across the South Asian island nation, which is enduring its worst-ever economic downturn.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a fresh state of emergency on Friday after weeks of protests demanding his government step down over its mismanagement of the crisis.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) said it was "gravely concerned" about the move, which gave sweeping detention powers to the military and allowed the president to make laws without parliamentary approval.

"We call upon His Excellency to revoke the proclamation declaring a state of emergency and to ensure that the fundamental rights of the people... are respected and protected," the BASL said in a statement.

A spokesman for Rajapaksa said the move was to "ensure public order" after Friday's general strike brought public transport and economic activity to a halt.

Rajapaksa had declared an earlier state of emergency on April 1, a day after thousands of protesters attempted to storm his home in the capital Colombo.

That emergency was allowed to lapse two weeks later, but protests have since escalated.

Thousands have been camped outside Rajapaksa's seafront office for nearly a month to urge his resignation.

Police also fired a barrage of tear gas and water cannon on Friday in an effort to disperse student protesters who were blockading the parliament.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis took hold after the coronavirus pandemic hammered income from tourism and remittances.

Unable to pay for fuel imports, utilities have imposed daily blackouts to ration electricity, while long lines of people snake around service stations for petrol and kerosene.

Hospitals are short of vital medicines and the government has appealed to citizens abroad for donations.

Last month, Sri Lanka announced it was defaulting on its $51 billion foreign debt.

Finance Minister Ali Sabry warned this week that the country will have to endure the unprecedented economic hardship for at least two more years.

World+Biz

Sri Lanka / lawyers / Emergency

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

1h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

2h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

2h | Panorama
Representational image. Painting: Eid Procession/Alam Musabbir/National Museum

A blur of pesta sherbet – Eid of the 1950s

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Road accidents plague Eid holidays

3h | Videos
How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

3h | Videos
Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

2
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

5
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval