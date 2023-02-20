Sri Lanka Election Commission says it lacks funds to hold polls

South Asia

Bloomberg News
20 February, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 11:20 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka Election Commission says it lacks funds to hold polls

The local body elections were due to be held on 9 March. This is the latest crisis to hit the cash-strapped nation

Bloomberg News
20 February, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 11:20 pm
Photo: BBC
Photo: BBC

Sri Lanka's election commission has instructed its lawyers to inform the Supreme Court about a lack of funds and the backing needed to hold local elections next month, the head of the government agency said. 

The commission has not received financial resources and the required support from other agencies, including the government printer and police, for the ballot that's due on 9 March, election commission chief Nimal Punchihewa said in a telephone interview.

Earlier this month, cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardana had said cash flow difficulties could affect the local elections.

The election body's statement to the country's top court comes amid a series of petitions filed by the main opposition and legislators against alleged attempts to block the polls. It's not immediately clear when the court will announce its order.

Sri Lanka is seeking a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to help the bankrupt nation tide over the worst economic crisis of its independent history.

Top News / World+Biz

Sri Lanka / by-polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

11h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

12h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

3h | TBS World
Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

13h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1d | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits