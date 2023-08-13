Spotlight on Adani Group after Deloitte quits as ports auditor

South Asia

Hindustan Times
13 August, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 04:02 pm

Related News

Spotlight on Adani Group after Deloitte quits as ports auditor

Deloitte Haskins and Sells' resignation as auditor of Adani Port raises questions about financial management at the conglomerate.

Hindustan Times
13 August, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 04:02 pm
Art teacher Sagar Kambli gives final touches to a painting of Gautam Adani highlighting the ongoing crisis of the Adani group. Photo: Hindustan Times
Art teacher Sagar Kambli gives final touches to a painting of Gautam Adani highlighting the ongoing crisis of the Adani group. Photo: Hindustan Times

The resignation of Deloitte Haskins and Sells as auditor of the Adani Ports has brought fresh scrutiny of the financial management at the conglomerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani. Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmaker Priyanka Chaturvedi wondered whether the auditor resigned because of the refusal of the Adani Group for an independent external investigation into some of the allegations levelled by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

"So has Deloitte & Haskins resigned because the Adani Group of Companies refused independent external investigation of allegations in the Hindenburg Report?" Chaturvedi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Deloitte has been the auditor of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) since 2017. In July 2022, it was given another five-year term.

Adani Ports auditor Deloitte to resign after flagging concerns

The resignation comes weeks after Deloitte raised concern over certain transactions flagged in the report of Hindenburg Research. In May flagged, the auditor flagged three transactions, including recoveries from a contractor identified in the Hindenburg report, in issuing a qualified opinion on the accounts of APSEZ.

Confirming the auditor's resignation, APSEZ said, "In Deloitte's recent meeting with APSEZ management and its Audit Committee, Deloitte indicated a lack of a wider audit role as auditors of other listed Adani portfolio companies. The Audit Committee was of the view that the grounds advanced by Deloitte for resignation as Statutory Auditor were not convincing or sufficient to warrant such a move."

The resignation puts a fresh spotlight on the management of Adani's empire just days before the marker regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is due to submit the results of a probe into Hindenburg's wide-ranging allegations of accounting fraud and market manipulation.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who has been posing questions to the government over the allegations against Adani Group, cited Deloitte's resignation and said, "When statutory auditors repeatedly quit, you know that things are not as they are projected."

In a statement, Ramesh alleged, "Shady transactions by the PM's favourite business group are reportedly leading Deloitte Haskins and Sells to take the unusual step of resigning as auditor for Adani Ports and SEZ".

Adani Ports has appointed MSKA and Associates as its statutory auditors effective from August 12 until the date of its next annual general meeting to be held in 2024, the company said in a filing.

World+Biz

Adani / Deloitte

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

12h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

12h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

12h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free