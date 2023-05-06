'Spokesperson for terror industry': Jaishankar refers to Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal

South Asia

UNB
06 May, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 07:24 pm

Related News

'Spokesperson for terror industry': Jaishankar refers to Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal

UNB
06 May, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 07:24 pm
Photo taken from Twitter
Photo taken from Twitter

S Jaishankar, India's foreign minister, has labelled his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as "promoter, justifier and spokesperson of a terrorism industry".

Following the meeting of foreign ministers of member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa, Jaishankar remarked: "Victims of terrorism do not sit together with its perpetrators to discuss terrorism."

"Bhutto Zardari came as Foreign Minister of a SCO member state; that's part of multilateral diplomacy and we don't see anything more than that," NDTV quoted the Indian foreign minister as saying.

The SCO meeting was held in Goa, India, on May 4 and 5, and Bhutto Zardari arrived in India on Thursday.

At the SCO Council, the two foreign ministers did not meet separately.

In a clear swipe at Pakistan's financial crisis, Jaishankar also remarked: "On terrorism, Pakistan's credibility is depleting even faster than its forex reserves."

Jaishankar's comments came after Bhutto Zardari warning against "weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring", without naming India, during his address at the SCO summit.

Top News / World+Biz

S Jaishankar / Bilawal Bhutto / India-Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

11h | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

1d | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

1h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

3h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

5h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

9h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work