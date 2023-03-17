SpiceJet de-rosters two pilots for celebrating Holi inside cockpit

Two SpiceJet pilots have been de-rostered after they were found celebrating Holi while on duty last Wednesday, a spokesperson for the airline said. Both pilots placed a glass of coffee on the centre console of the flight deck in the cockpit.

"Both pilots have been off rostered pending an inquiry. SpiceJet has a strict policy for consumption of food inside the cockpit which is adhered by all flight crew. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon completion of the investigation", a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

A Twitter user commented, "Appalling & extremely unprofessional behaviour by @flyspicejet pilots. If the liquid (resting on the fuel cutoff levers) spills, it can short circuit the electronics affecting a range of systems and compromise the aircraft's ability to fly safely".