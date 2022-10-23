Southeast Asian ministers to discuss Myanmar in meeting on Thursday

Reuters
23 October, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 03:11 pm

Flags are seen outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building, ahead of the ASEAN leaders&#039; meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Flags are seen outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building, ahead of the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Southeast Asian foreign ministers will hold a special meeting in Indonesia on Thursday to discuss the Myanmar peace process, Cambodia's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The talks at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat in Jakarta will cover the implementation of a five-point peace "consensus" agreed with Myanmar's military rulers last year to try to end conflict in the country, ministry spokesman Chum Sounry told Reuters.

Myanmar has been trapped in a cycle of violence since the army ousted Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February 2021, detaining her and thousands of activists and launching a bloody crackdown on protests and dissent.

The meeting will seek to come up with recommendations on how to push forward the peace process ahead of an Asean summit next month, he said by text message. Cambodia is the current chair of Asean.

Asean, of which Myanmar is a member, has been leading peace efforts but some countries in the 10-nation bloc have become increasingly exasperated by the lack of progress by the junta implementing the plan, which includes engaging with opponents and a cessation of hostilities.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said last month Asean needed to decide by November whether the peace consensus was still relevant.

Comments

