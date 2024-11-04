‘This sounds detached from reality': Ex-chief economist of WB on Trump's tweet on Hindus in Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 08:50 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 10:02 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Former Chief Economist of the World Bank Kaushik Basu slammed US presidential candidate Donald Trump, claiming his statement about "barbaric violence against Hindus…getting attacked & looted by mobs in Bangladesh" to be "detached from reality."

Trump released his Diwali greetings on X (formerly Twitter), condemning alleged violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, claiming "It would have never happened on my watch".

Basu's statement sparked immediate backlash from Hindus in India, claiming he was "whitewashing" the persecution of Bangladeshi Hindus.

On Thursday (31 October), Trump said he would protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical Left. "We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi," he said.

