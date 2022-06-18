Sonia Gandhi stable, recovering well: hospital sources

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Photo:Reuters
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Photo:Reuters

The health condition of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday is now "stable and is recovering well", hospital sources told media.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, was admitted to the health facility following Covid-19 related issues. She had tested positive for Covid-19 on 2 June and was recuperating. 

Media reports quoting hospital and party sources said that she (Sonia) was detected with a lower respiratory tract infection after her admission to the hospital although her "condition is currently stable and she is recovering well".

Her son and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited her at the hospital on 13 June.

Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge of the Congress' communications department, on Friday said a fungal infection had been detected in the party president's lower respiratory tract upon admission to the hospital, news agency PTI reported.

"She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment," PTI quoted him as saying.

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 23  June in a money laundering case while Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency and his next deposition before the ED is scheduled on Monday.

