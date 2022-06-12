Sonia Gandhi in hospital due to Covid issues

FILE PHOTO: India's main opposition Congress party president Sonia Gandhi addresses her supporters before what the party calls "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi because of Covid-related issues, the party announced on Sunday (12 June), adding that she was stable and under observation.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for the coronavirus on 2 June, reports the NDTV.

"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid-related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well-wishers for their concern and good wishes," party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet