'Someone needs to speak up...': Nadav Lapid defends 'Kashmir Files' remark

South Asia

Hindustan Times
30 November, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 04:20 pm

Related News

'Someone needs to speak up...': Nadav Lapid defends 'Kashmir Files' remark

Hindustan Times
30 November, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 04:20 pm
&#039;The Kashmir Files&#039; - starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty - is a film on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. (Source: IMDb)
'The Kashmir Files' - starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty - is a film on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. (Source: IMDb)

Israel filmmaker Nadav Lapid - whose criticism this week of 'The Kashmir Files' as 'vulgar' and 'propaganda' led to a row and pushback from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party - on Wednesday defended his remarks and insisted 'someone needs to speak up'.

Speaking to Israeli news website Ynet via the telephone, Lapid said the fury over his remarks was 'crazy' but the award-winning filmmaker underlined that he had been left shocked by the 'transparent combination between propaganda and fascism and vulgarity'.

Lapid on Monday said 'The Kashmir Files' - which writer/director Vivek Agnihotri says is a movie based on Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Valley in the 1990s, when militancy was rampant - is a 'propagandist movie inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival (the International Film Festival of India that was held in Goa)'.

The remarks triggered a furious reaction from Israeli diplomats, including ambassador Naor Gilon, who said Lapid should be 'ashamed' and accused him of abusing Indian hospitality. Gilon also demanded Lapid apologise to India.

Many also criticised the remarks on grounds the Jewish community also endured a similarly horrific incident - the Holocaust, in which some believe around six million Jews were killed.

The intensity of the pushback appears to have startled Lapid, who told Ynet: "It is crazy... what is going on here. It was broadcast live on television" but doubled down on his statement.

"It is a film the Indian government... if it didn't actually initiate... at least pushed it in an unusual way... it basically justifies Indian policy in Kashmir and has fascist features."

In his interview (translated from Hebrew) Lapid also said: "The claim is there... that the dimensions of the event are hidden by intellectuals and media. And it is always the same - there is a foreign enemy and there are traitors from within."

Lapid was asked if he anticipated so massive a row and acknowledged that he did feel troubled by having to criticise the film at 'an event (where) everyone stands there and praises the government'.

"I knew that this was an event that is terribly connected... everyone praises the government. It is not an easy position - because you are a guest... you are treated very nicely... and then you come and attack the festival. There was apprehension, and there was discomfort.."

"Let's put it this way... I'm happy to be on my way to the airport now."

Lapid, however, stressed that he felt it necessary to speak up.

"In countries (where people are) increasingly losing the ability to speak your mind... someone needs to speak. When I saw this film, I couldn't help but imagine its Israeli equivalent... doesn't exist but could definitely exist."

World+Biz

The Kashmir Files / Israel filmmaker Nadav Lapid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

8h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

7h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Win of win for Argentina against Poland

7h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

19h | Videos
Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

20h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months