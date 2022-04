Storm clouds gather over the skyline of the central business district in Singapore April 5, 2021. Picture taken April 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Singapore will remove most remaining Covid-19 restrictions from 26 April , in response to a decline in new daily infections, its health ministry said on Friday.

The measures include removing limits on group sizes, allowing the full return of employees to workplaces and scrapping a requirement for vaccinated travellers to take a Covid test before departing for Singapore.