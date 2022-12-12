Shootings, explosion in Kabul building housing foreigners - Taliban sources

South Asia

Reuters
12 December, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 05:41 pm

Related News

Shootings, explosion in Kabul building housing foreigners - Taliban sources

Reuters
12 December, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 05:41 pm
Shootings, explosion in Kabul building housing foreigners - Taliban sources

Armed men opened fire on Monday inside a building in central Kabul that housed some foreigners, two Taliban sources told Reuters, in the latest violence to hit the country as it tries to stabilise after the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. Residents of the Shahr-e-Naw area in Kabul said shootings continued in the area after a powerful explosion.

A spokesperson for Afghanistan's interior ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Residents of the area said the attack was carried out at a building where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay.

The Chinese embassy in Kabul did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Several bombing and shooting attacks have taken place in Afghanistan in recent months, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State militants.

The Islamist Taliban, who seized power after US-led foreign forces withdrew in August 2021, have said they are focused on securing the country.

World+Biz

Afghanistan / Afghanistan blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

9h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

The Nobel Prizes need to solve their bias problem

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

46% of children die from pneumonia every year

46% of children die from pneumonia every year

1h | TBS Stories
Morocco, the first Arab-African country reached into World Cup semi finals

Morocco, the first Arab-African country reached into World Cup semi finals

1h | TBS SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the World Cup after Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the World Cup after Neymar

1h | TBS SPORTS
Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis