Shehbaz vows action against Imran for 'hatching a grand conspiracy against Pakistan'

South Asia

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 10:50 am

Related News

Shehbaz vows action against Imran for 'hatching a grand conspiracy against Pakistan'

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 10:50 am
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lashed out at his predecessor and PTI chief Imran Khan on Sunday (8 May) for "hatching a grand conspiracy against Pakistan", saying that legal action would be taken.

The Pakistani PM, who was on his second visit to Lahore since assuming office, said in a late-night statement that those concocting a narrative against national institutions were the real Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs and that Imran Khan had challenged the state, Constitution and national institutions during his speech in Abbottabad on Sunday, reports The Dawn. 

Shehbaz said what Imran was doing could only be categorised as "conspiracy and not politics" and this conspiracy was not against political rivals, but rather against the country.

Earlier, in a talk with journalists and anchors in Model Town, he said there was no decision yet on whether his government would like to complete its term till August 2023 or go for early elections.

"A decision in this respect will be taken in consultation with the government allies," the premier said apparently in the wake of confusion among PML-N and its allies' ranks over the matter.

PML-N ministers, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Rana Sanaullah, had categorically maintained the general election would be held after the government completed its term in August next year, but senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar told a private TV channel on Sunday that Nawaz Sharif wanted early elections.

"And in my opinion the next election should be held this October," Dar said.

He said: "Whether we have to go for the election after completion of the term of the government in August or go for early polls... this will be decided in consultation with allies."

The Pak PM also hinted at going into next elections in alliance with coalition partners.

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

1h | Brands
Photos: Courtesy

Beat the heat with smart workwear

22h | Mode
A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

1d | Panorama
34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

8m | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

16h | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

17h | Videos
Common people suffer because of self-proclaimed VIPs

Common people suffer because of self-proclaimed VIPs

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

6
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play