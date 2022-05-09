Shehbaz vows action against Imran for 'hatching a grand conspiracy against Pakistan'

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lashed out at his predecessor and PTI chief Imran Khan on Sunday (8 May) for "hatching a grand conspiracy against Pakistan", saying that legal action would be taken.

The Pakistani PM, who was on his second visit to Lahore since assuming office, said in a late-night statement that those concocting a narrative against national institutions were the real Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs and that Imran Khan had challenged the state, Constitution and national institutions during his speech in Abbottabad on Sunday, reports The Dawn.

Shehbaz said what Imran was doing could only be categorised as "conspiracy and not politics" and this conspiracy was not against political rivals, but rather against the country.

Earlier, in a talk with journalists and anchors in Model Town, he said there was no decision yet on whether his government would like to complete its term till August 2023 or go for early elections.

"A decision in this respect will be taken in consultation with the government allies," the premier said apparently in the wake of confusion among PML-N and its allies' ranks over the matter.

PML-N ministers, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Rana Sanaullah, had categorically maintained the general election would be held after the government completed its term in August next year, but senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar told a private TV channel on Sunday that Nawaz Sharif wanted early elections.

"And in my opinion the next election should be held this October," Dar said.

He said: "Whether we have to go for the election after completion of the term of the government in August or go for early polls... this will be decided in consultation with allies."

The Pak PM also hinted at going into next elections in alliance with coalition partners.