Shashi Tharoor gives epic reply to Nagaland fan's question about his intelligence

Hindustan Times
06 March, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 10:33 pm

The image shows a fan asking a question to Shashi Tharoor at an event in Nagaland.(YouTube/@The Lungleng Show)
The image shows a fan asking a question to Shashi Tharoor at an event in Nagaland.(YouTube/@The Lungleng Show)

We all have those celebrities and well-known personalities who can certainly give us a fangirl or fanboy moment if we meet them in real life. That is what happened with this woman who got a chance to ask a question to Shashi Tharoor during an event in Nagaland. She not only shared how she is a fan of the MP but also asked him questions about his intelligence and looks. Exhibiting his witty self, Tharoor also replied to the question. And now, the video of the interaction has left people amused.

Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to re-share the video that shows the interaction between him and an attendee at his event. "A 2-minute sidelight from my recent visit to Nagaland seems to be going around on @WhatsApp: here it is!" he tweeted.

The video opens with the woman telling Shashi Tharoor how she is "one of his biggest fans" and is "currently starstruck". She then goes on to ask, "So, sir please explain yourself. How can someone be so astonishingly good looking and charismatic and even more implausibly brilliant and intelligent at the same time? Sir, please spill some secrets." Upon hearing the question, the MP gives out a hearty laughter and goes on to say, "You are very sweet and very kind and generous". For the rest of the video, he answers her questions in the best way possible.

The video that Tharoor shared was posted on YouTube and it attracted comments from many. Just like this YouTube user who wrote, "Let's give an A+ to Mr. Shashi Tharoor." Another person added, "What a legend is Mr. Shashi Tharoor. His clarity of thought, control on language and clear expressions ... hats off!!" A third expressed, "I can listen to him whole day."

