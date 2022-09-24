Shashi Tharoor first to officially enter race for Congress chief, collects nomination papers

South Asia

Hindustan Times
24 September, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 05:35 pm

Related News

Shashi Tharoor first to officially enter race for Congress chief, collects nomination papers

Hindustan Times
24 September, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor

A representative of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor collected the nomination papers for the party's presidential election from the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Saturday.

Filing of nominations for the post of Congress president began on Saturday with a direct contest between Tharoor and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on the cards.

In a request letter sent for his candidature, Tharoor has sought five sets of nomination papers for the election of Congress party president. Mistry is available at the Congress headquarters in the national capital to take the nomination papers as returning officer of the election.

The nominations will be filed till September 30 and results declaring the new Congress chief will be announced on 19 October.

This will be the first time in 25 years that the grand old party will witness a non-Gandhi chief after Sonia Gandhi replaced Sitaraman Kesri as party chief in 1998. The last time the Congress had a non-Gandhi chief was in 1997 when Kesri defeated Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot

On Friday, Gehlot made it clear that there will be no candidate from the Gandhi family this time. "I have requested him (Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) multiple times to accept everyone's proposal of becoming the Congress president. He clarified that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next chief," news agency ANI quoted Gehlot as saying.

"It's decided that I will contest (for the post of Congress president). I will fix the date soon (to file his nomination). It's a need for the Opposition to be strong, looking at the current position of the country," Gehlot said.

On Monday, Tharoor had met Sonia Gandhi and expressed his intention to contest the AICC chief polls, while the Congress president conveyed that she would stay "neutral" in the elections.

Sonia Gandhi welcomed the idea of more people contesting the polls and dispelled the notion that there would be an "official candidate".

Top News / World+Biz

Shashi Tharoor / Congress chief / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

9h | Panorama
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

7h | Panorama
Adrian Wooldridge. Sketch: TBS

Five rules for family businesses to thrive

4h | Panorama
Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

1h | Videos
How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

19h | Videos
Can gaming be taken as a career?

Can gaming be taken as a career?

23h | Videos
Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh