'Epicaricacy': Shashi Tharoor slams media circus around Aryan Khan's arrest

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 05:53 pm

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Photo: NDTV
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Photo: NDTV

Indian politician and Congress Party leader Shashi Tharoor has deemed the media circus around the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, over a drug case as "ghoulish epicaricacy."

Tharoor wrote that he is "no fan of recreational drugs and haven't ever tried any".

"I am no fan of recreational drugs and haven't ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting Shah Rukh Khan on his son's arrest," he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

"Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23-year-old's face in it," the post further read.

Earlier, Aryan Khan and two others were arrested after a raid at a rave party on a cruise ship. A case was filed against them related to the seizure of 13-gram cocaine along with other drugs.

India's Narcotics Control Bureau officials said that they received information about the rave party and booked tickets and boarded the cruise ship posing as passengers.

 

 

 

