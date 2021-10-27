Several Pakistani police killed by gunfire at rally of banned Islamist group

Supporters of the banned Islamist political party Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) chant slogans demanding the release of their leader and the expulsion of the French ambassador over cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed, during a protest rally in Lahore, Pakistan, on October 22, 2021. Reuters file photo

Several Pakistani police officers were killed and around 25 other people were wounded by gunfire at a rally of the banned Islamist group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), a spokesman for the Punjab police said on Wednesday.

"TLP activists used SMG, AK 47 and pistols to target police officials as the result of which several officials were martyred," the spokesman said.

He said there were no details on the number of killed but there were around 25 wounded.