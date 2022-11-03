Several injured as man opens fire near former Pak PM Imran's container during long march

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 05:38 pm

Unidentified assailants opened fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, who was allegedly injured but is in stable conditions.

The shots were fired near the party's container on the seventh day of Haqeeqi Azadi the march in Wazirabad, reports DAWN 

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced that it will construct a tent village to accommodate its supporters and workers after the Haqeeqi Azadi march reaches its final destination.

In a high-level meeting presided by party Secretary-General Asad Umar, the PTI decided to set up the "largest tent village in history" to accommodate "hundreds of thousands" of participants in the long march.

Moreover, a "completely safe and well-equipped separate accommodation for women is also complete", a statement from the PTI's central media department detailed. Parking for thousands of vehicles will also be arranged.

According to the statement, separate sections will be allocated for food preparation in the tent settlement, with large stores will be built for the storage of food and bedding. Additionally, hundreds of toilets will also be constructed.

"Special medical camps will be set up at various places in the tent settlement," it detailed.

The party's official Twitter handle stated that "a comprehensive plan has been prepared for the accommodation and food for hundreds of thousands of people".

 

