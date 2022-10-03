Seventeen children among the dead in Indonesian football stampede

South Asia

Reuters
03 October, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 11:06 am

Related News

Seventeen children among the dead in Indonesian football stampede

Reuters
03 October, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 11:06 am
Candles, petals, and incenses placed by Arema FC supporters are seen during a vigil to pay condolence to the victims of a riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya teams, outside the Kanjuruhan Stadium, in Malang, Indonesia, October 2, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Candles, petals, and incenses placed by Arema FC supporters are seen during a vigil to pay condolence to the victims of a riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya teams, outside the Kanjuruhan Stadium, in Malang, Indonesia, October 2, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Seventeen children were among at least 125 people killed in a football stampede in Indonesia at the weekend, officials said, as pressure builds on the Southeast Asian nation to explain how one of the world's worst stadium disasters unfolded.

Violence and hooliganism have long been features of Indonesian football, especially in places such as Jakarta, the capital, but Saturday's disaster in a small town in Java has thrown a spotlight on the problem.

"My family and I didn't think it would turn out like this," said Endah Wahyuni, the elder sister of two boys, Ahmad Cahyo, 15, and Muhammad Farel, 14, who died after being caught in the melee.

"They loved football, but never watched Arema live at Kanjuruhan stadium, this was their first time," she added at her brothers' funeral on Sunday, referring to the home side they backed.

The boys were among 17 children killed, said state news agency Antara, citing figures from the women's empowerment and child protection ministry.

"Seventeen children died and seven were treated, but there is a possibility that could increase," said Nahar, a ministry official.

Indonesian daily Koran Tempo ran a black front page on Monday, centred on the words "Our Football Tragedy", printed in red along with a list of the dead.

Saturday's deadly crush came as panicking spectators tried to escape the overpacked stadium after police fired tear gas to disperse fans from the losing home side who ran onto the pitch at the end of the match.

Home side Arema FC had lost the match 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya, though authorities had said tickets were not issued to Persebaya fans over security concerns.

The incident was a "dark day for all involved", said FIFA, the governing body for world football, which has asked Indonesian football authorities for a report on the incident.

Its safety regulations say firearms or "crowd control gas" should not be used at matches.

Police and sport officials have being sent to Malang to investigate an incident that ranks among the world's deadliest stadium disasters.

"All those responsible should be held accountable for this disaster, regardless of their status or position," Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of New York-based Human Rights Watch said on Monday.

"It's not enough for the national police and the Football Association of Indonesia to conduct their own investigation because they may be tempted to downplay or undermine full accountability for officials involved," he added in a statement.

World+Biz

Indonesia / Football / Stampede

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

14m | Brands
iPhone 14 Series: Underwhelming incremental upgrades

iPhone 14 Series: Underwhelming incremental upgrades

1h | Brands
Tajrian Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

The emergence of nuclear power in Bangladesh

1h | Thoughts
Infographic: TBS

Dr Abdul Khaleque: The scientist who shunned academia to dedicate his life to inventions

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

13h | Videos
Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

15h | Videos
Italy or China, who invented noodles?

Italy or China, who invented noodles?

15h | Videos
Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets