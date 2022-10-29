Seeing Bangladesh as burden was wrong: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday (28 October) said that it was wrong to consider Bangladesh a burden.

While addressing the passing out ceremony of the 48th Specialized Course of Police Service in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif advised all to learn from past mistakes, reported Minute Mirror.

He said, "The idea of abandoning Bangladesh was wrong, it should not have been separated from Pakistan. I am cautiously saying this because at the time the idea was that it is a burden, so take it off."

Shahbaz also noted that today Bangladesh is way ahead of Pakistan and their exports are more than that of Pakistan.

Speaking about seeking foreign aid, the Pak PM said, "We don't lack anything; I wish we didn't have to go to someone and ask."

"We have to live in this world, we cannot go everywhere asking for money, this is not politics or service, we need to learn from our mistakes and look ahead."

