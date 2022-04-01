Security agencies have reported plot to assassinate Imran Khan, says Pak information minister

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday (1 April) that a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan had been reported by security agencies.

سیکیورٹی ایجنسیوں نے رپورٹ کیا ہے کہ وزیر اعظم عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملےکا منصوبہ سامنے آیا ہے، ان رپورٹس کے بعد حکومتی فیصلے کے مطابق وزیر اعظم کی سیکیورٹی میں اضافہ کر دیا گیا ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 1, 2022

"After these reports, the prime minister's security has been beefed up as per the government's decision," he said, reports the Dawn.