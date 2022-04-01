Security agencies have reported plot to assassinate Imran Khan, says Pak information minister
Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday (1 April) that a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan had been reported by security agencies.
"After these reports, the prime minister's security has been beefed up as per the government's decision," he said, reports the Dawn.