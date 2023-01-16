Search resumes for four people missing in Nepal after deadly air crash

South Asia

Reuters
16 January, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 11:02 am

Related News

Search resumes for four people missing in Nepal after deadly air crash

Reuters
16 January, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 11:02 am
People stand near the wreckage at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. REUTERS/Bijay Neupane
People stand near the wreckage at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. REUTERS/Bijay Neupane

Rescuers resumed searching on Monday in Nepal for four people still missing after the Himalayan nation's deadliest plane crash in 30 years, officials said.

Rescuers had recovered 68 bodies out of the 72 people onboard the ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines that crashed in the tourist city of Pokhara minutes before landing on Sunday in clear weather.

The plane, on a scheduled flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara, gateway to scenic Annapurna mountain range, was carrying 57 Nepalis, five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one person each from Argentina, Ireland, Australia and France.

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

Pokhara police official Ajay KC said the search-and-rescue operation, which stopped because of darkness on Sunday, had resumed.

"We will take out the five bodies from the gorge and search for the remaining four that are still missing," he told Reuters.

The other 63 bodies had been sent to a hospital, he said.

Deadly aircraft crashes common in mountainous Nepal

Rescuers were also searching for the black boxes - a cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder - as they looked for survivors, said Jagannath Niroula, a spokesperson for Nepal's civil aviation authority.

Nepal has declared a day of national mourning on Monday and set up a panel to investigate the disaster and suggest measures to avoid such incidents in future.

Authorities said bodies will be handed over to families after identification and examination.

Nepal mourns victims of deadliest plane crash in decades

Nearly 350 people have died since 2000 in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal - home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest - where sudden weather changes can make for hazardous conditions.

Top News / World+Biz

Nepal / Plane Crash / Yeti Airlines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

3h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

4h | Brands
Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

5h | Panorama
Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

22h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

With SME products, the holiday market opens in Agargaon

With SME products, the holiday market opens in Agargaon

3h | TBS Stories
BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

19h | TBS SPORTS
How some Bogura villager's Bitcoin venture ends in nightmare

How some Bogura villager's Bitcoin venture ends in nightmare

4h | TBS Insight
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

21h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals