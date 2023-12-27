Saveera Parkash, 1st Hindu woman set to contest elections in Pakistan

Dr Saveera Parkash, is set to be the first hindu woman candidate to stand in the forthcoming general elections from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district after submitting her nomination papers for the general seat of PK-25.

Dr Saveera Parkash, a member of the Hindu community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner district in Pakistan, has filed her nomination papers on Tuesday (26 December) for a general seat in the upcoming elections in the country, the Dawn reported.

The general elections in Pakistan are scheduled to be held on 8 February to elect the members of the 16th National Assembly.

According to the recent amendments made by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), there is a mandate for a five per cent inclusion of women candidates in general seats.

Who is Saveera Parkash?

Saveera Parkash is the first ever Hindu community woman candidate to file a nomination for general elections in Pakistan.

Parkash is the daughter of a recently retired doctor and a dedicated member of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for the past 35 years, Om Parkash.

Parkash pursued MBBS and graduated in 2022 from Abbottabad International Medical College.

She currently serves as the general secretary of the PPP women's wing in Buner.

Expressing her commitment to the welfare of the community, Parkash said that she aims to work for the betterment of women, ensure a safe environment, and advocate for their rights.

She also aims to address the historical neglect and suppression of women in the development sector and to address these issues if elected, reported Dawn.

Stating "serving humanity is in her blood", Parkash said her dream of becoming an elected legislator stems from her firsthand experiences with poor management and helplessness in government hospitals during her medical career.

Meanwhile, a social media influencer from Buner, Imran Noshad Khan, expressed his 'wholehearted' endorsement of Parkash, irrespective of her political affiliation.

He commended her for breaking stereotypes perpetuated by traditional patriarchy, emphasising the significance of a woman stepping forward to contest elections in a region where it took 55 years since Buner merged with Pakistan, reported ANI.