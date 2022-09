The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Pakistan's central bank on Sunday said the Saudi Fund for Development has confirmed it will extend for one-year a $3 billion deposit currently placed in the bank's accounts since 2021.

The deposit was to mature on 5 December, but that has now been extended to next year, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Twitter.