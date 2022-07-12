Ruthless monsoon rains kill 26 in Pakistan

At least 26 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Sindh after ruthless monsoon showers battered Karachi and other parts of the province on Monday, the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

According to a report published by Radio Pakistan, 14 people died in Karachi, nine in Thatta, two in Khairpur, and one in Sukkur,reports DAWN.

The Sindh government imposed a rain emergency in Karachi yesterday after several areas and main roads across the city were submerged with water. Nullahs in Orangi Town and Korangi overflowed and entered houses. II Chundrigar Road, DHA, Sharae Faisal, University Road, NIPA Chowrangi, and Qayyumabad Chorangi were among the roads flooded with waist-high water, leaving people and cars stranded for hours.

Residents complained of prolonged power outages lasting more than 36 hours.

Meanwhile, data released by the PDMA revealed that Karachi's Keamari received the highest amount of rainfall (231.75mm) in the last 24 hours followed by District East (203.3mm), Korangi (191mm), District South (132mm), District Central (129.8mm), Malir (98mm) and District West (53.9mm).

Section 144 imposed in Balochistan

The monsoon rains have also wreaked havoc in Balochistan, where the government has now imposed Section 144 (power to issue order absolute at once in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Code of Criminal Procedure on swimming and picnics near dams, rivers and other water bodies across the province for a month.

In a report issued today, the PDMA revealed that 62 people have been killed in the monsoon rains in Balochistan, which started in June, so far. The number includes 23 women, 15 men, and 24 children.

Separately, more than 600 houses were swept away in the floods. According to the report, Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khasdar, Kohlu, Ketch, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, and Sibi were among the most affected areas.