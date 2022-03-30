Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to visit India on Thursday

South Asia

Hindustan Times
30 March, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 04:18 pm

Related News

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to visit India on Thursday

The two-day visit is the highest level of engagement between the Indian and Russian governments since Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on 24 February

Hindustan Times
30 March, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 04:18 pm
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi following their talks in Moscow, Russia February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi following their talks in Moscow, Russia February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will make a two-day official visit to India, the union minister of external affairs informed. The visit - Thursday and Friday - is the highest level of engagement between the Indian and Russian governments since Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on 24 February.

"Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March-1 April 2022," the MEA said in a one-line statement on its website.

As of now, no further details regarding whom Lavrov would meet on his trip have been released. Notably, the trip coincides with visits by British foreign secretary Liz Truss and US deputy national security advisor for international economics Daleep Singh.

Lavrov is travelling to India after completing a two-day visit to China. The India visit by Russia's foreign minister also comes as the western nations have intensified pressure on Russia over the Ukraine invasion by imposing crippling econonomic sanctions on Moscow. 

Since Russia's brutal offensive in Ukraine, which has killed hundreds (potentially thousands) of people, including children, India has maintained a neutral stand and refrained from criticising isolated Moscow on a public platform.

India has also abstained from UN resolutions censuring Russia and continues to buy Russian oil and other goods, despite pressure from west.

Top News / World+Biz

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov / India / Russia / Russia-India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

4h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

5h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

29m | Videos
Most celebrities Like Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai

Most celebrities Like Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai

2h | Videos
Tale of a third gender human

Tale of a third gender human

8h | Videos
Smith’s slap floods internet

Smith’s slap floods internet

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online