Russia says India approves one-shot Sputnik Light Covid vaccine

South Asia

Reuters
08 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 03:28 pm

A view shows vials with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a vaccination centre at a city market in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A view shows vials with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a vaccination centre at a city market in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters

India has given regulatory approval to Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine after it authorized Russia's main vaccine - the two-dose Sputnik V - last year, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Sunday.

Sputnik Light, the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, can be used as a booster shot with other vaccines, RDIF said.

Head of the fund Kirill Dmitriev called Sputnik Light in a statement "the solution to increase efficacy and duration of other vaccines, including against Omicron variant".

RDIF struck deals with seven Indian pharmaceutical companies to make a total of 1 billion Sputnik doses both for export and for use in India.

Russia / Sputnik / Covid / Vaccine

