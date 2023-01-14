Rupee notches best week in 2-mths, forward premiums surge

South Asia

Reuters
14 January, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 07:30 pm

Related News

Rupee notches best week in 2-mths, forward premiums surge

Reuters
14 January, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 07:30 pm
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The Indian rupee strengthened on Friday, posting its biggest weekly gain in two months, as benign US inflation reading reinforced expectations of a smaller rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

The rupee INR=IN finished the session at over a one-month high of 81.3250 per dollar, versus its last close of 81.55.

This was the local currency's best week since the week-ended Nov. 11, gaining about 1.7% after it broke out of a narrow trading range.

Public sector (PSU) banks likely bought dollars around the 81.30 levels on Friday, suggesting 81.20 could remain a resistance level for the rupee in the near term, said a private bank trader.

Dealers also cited current levels being attractive for importers to jump in.

The rupee and other Asian currencies advanced while the dollar index =USD extended losses to 102.00 levels following US inflation data.

US consumer prices on a month-on-month basis declined for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December, stoking hopes that the Fed could hike rates by a smaller 25 basis points (bps) next month.

Fed fund futures now show just a near 9% chance of a bigger rate hike. FEDWATCH

However, not everyone was convinced the Fed would hike rates in line with market expectations, and that could introduce volatility in the rupee.

"We would not rule out a re-test of the 83-per-dollar level within the first quarter," said Vivek Kumar, economist at QuantEco Research, who predicted a 50 bps hike by the Fed.

India's wide current account deficit would also remain one of the main reasons for the rupee's weakness, Kumar added.

Meanwhile, rupee forward premiums rose, tracking a fall in Treasury yields. The 1-year implied yield INRANPRM1Y=RR climbed to 2.26%, its highest since November 2022, with traders saying PSU banks were on bid.

For the week, the 1-year yield was up around 21 bps.

 

World+Biz

India / Rupee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

13h | Food
My return from the precipice

My return from the precipice

14h | Panorama
Undated artwork provided by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) depicts a quantum experiment that observes traversable wormhole behaviour. Photo: Caltech via Reuters

How physicists simulated a 'baby' wormhole and what it means for the future

13h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

2h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

4h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

58m | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'