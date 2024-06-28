Roof collapses at Delhi airport, one dead, departures cancelled

Roof collapses at Delhi airport, one dead, departures cancelled

Visuals from the site of the collapse in Delhi airport on 28 June 2024. Photo: Hindustan Times
Visuals from the site of the collapse in Delhi airport on 28 June 2024. Photo: Hindustan Times

A roof collapsed under heavy rainfall and winds at the main airport in India's capital New Delhi on Friday, killing one person and causing authorities to cancel flights from one terminal, officials and media said.

A portion of the canopy at the departures area of Delhi airport's terminal 1 collapsed at 5 a.m. (2330 GMT), a statement from the airport posted on the social media site X said.

"There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," the statement said.

News channels reported that three people were injured and one person was trapped under the collapsed roof.

All departures from the terminal of low-cost carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet were cancelled until 2 p.m. (0830 GMT), the statement said.

Visuals from media showed water pouring from the collapsed roof and a taxi stuck under a pillar, even as rain continued to pelt down in the area, leading to inundated roads and traffic jams.

India's aviation minister said he was monitoring the situation and that first responders were working at the site.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

