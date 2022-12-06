Roadside bomb kills seven in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif

South Asia

BSS/AFP
06 December, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 12:09 pm

Related News

Roadside bomb kills seven in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif

BSS/AFP
06 December, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 12:09 pm
Vehicles on fire after the serial bomb blasts. Photo: PTI
Vehicles on fire after the serial bomb blasts. Photo: PTI

A roadside bomb killed seven petroleum company employees aboard a bus in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, a provincial police spokesman said.

"The bomb was placed in a cart by the roadside. It was detonated as the bus arrived," said Asif Waziri, of the Balkh police department in Mazar-i-Sharif.

Although the Taliban claim to have improved security across the nation since storming back to power in August last year, there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks -- many claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State group.

At least 19 people were killed and 24 others wounded earlier this month by a blast at a madrassa in Aybak, southeast of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Waziri told AFP Tuesday's blast happened around 7:00 am (0230 GMT) near Sayed Abad Square in the city.

He said six people were injured in the blast.

Further details were not immediately available, and there has been no claim of responsibility.

World+Biz

Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pastryarchy&#039;s cheapest desserts, the lemon meringue tarts, go for Tk300, and the most expensive item on their menu, a custom glazed mousse box, goes for Tk3,600. Photo: Courtesy

Pastryarchy: Baking a profitable business model in an overcrowded industry

1h | Panorama
Stadium 974, built with recycled shipping containers, is the first stadium designed for the World Cup that can be dismantled. Photo: Collected

Architectural marvels at the Qatar World Cup 

3h | Habitat
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The state of our foreign reserves: Separating myth from reality

4h | Panorama
Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

15h | Videos
Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

15h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

17h | Videos
Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

3
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup