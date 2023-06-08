Road crash kills 9, injures 31 in S Afghanistan

South Asia

BSS
08 June, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 01:10 pm

Related News

Road crash kills 9, injures 31 in S Afghanistan

BSS
08 June, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 01:10 pm
Road crash kills 9, injures 31 in S Afghanistan

 At least nine commuters were killed and 31 others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province on Thursday, a statement of the provincial police said.

 The deadly mishap occurred in the provincial capital Qalat city when a passenger bus collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, killing nine people including children and women on the spot and injuring 31 others, some of them in critical condition, the statement added.
 This is the third road accident in the country since Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, a total of 24 people were killed and 15 others including women and children injured in two separate road accidents in the central Bamyan and northern Sari Pul provinces.

 Ramshackle roads, reckless driving on congested roads and lack of safety measures during travel are mostly blamed for deadly road accidents in mountainous and war-ravaged Afghanistan.

World+Biz

Afghanistan / road crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apple does not need to make mixed reality seem exciting to get customers through its doors. They’re turning up in droves anyway, to buy new iPhones or to visit the Genius Bar for IT support. Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has 520 reasons its $3,499 headset will prevail

15m | Panorama
Md Shamsuddoha. Sketch: TBS

'Extreme heat waves are here to stay'

55m | Panorama
Kestopur’s residents have crafted fans for generations and provided it to Rajbari, Faridpur, Kustia, Madaripur, Dhaka and several other districts. Photo: Masum Billah

Talpakha: When novelty becomes necessity

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

20m | TBS World
The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

3h | TBS Today
Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

3h | TBS World
DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg