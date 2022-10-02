Road accident in India leaves 27 dead: reports

South Asia

BSS/AFP
02 October, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 10:40 am

Related News

Road accident in India leaves 27 dead: reports

BSS/AFP
02 October, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Rescue teams search for survivors after a bus plunged into a canal killing at least 37 passengers in February 2021 in India, where on Saturday when a tractor pulling a trolley packed with pilgrims plunged into a pond, killing 27 people. (AFP/File)
Rescue teams search for survivors after a bus plunged into a canal killing at least 37 passengers in February 2021 in India, where on Saturday when a tractor pulling a trolley packed with pilgrims plunged into a pond, killing 27 people. (AFP/File)

A tractor pulling a trolley packed with pilgrims returning from a shrine in India overturned Saturday and plunged into a pond, killing as many as 27 people, Indian media reported.

The accident in the city of Kanpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh left another 22 people injured, The Times of India reported.

Other news media gave slightly lower death tolls.

The tractor-trolley was bringing Hindu pilgrims back from the Chandrika Devi temple, reports said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences in a tweet.

"Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap took place in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones and prayers with the injured," Modi said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this kind of vehicle -- a tractor pulling a large cart -- should be used only to transport farm goods and freight, not people, The Hindu said.

"The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching," he said.

Top News / World+Biz

India / road crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

59m | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

59m | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

3h | Panorama
Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

13h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

13h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

14h | Videos
Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets