Rising unemployment in Pakistan: 27.6% more people seeking jobs overseas

South Asia

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 04:23 pm

Related News

Rising unemployment in Pakistan: 27.6% more people seeking jobs overseas

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 04:23 pm
Rising unemployment in Pakistan: 27.6% more people seeking jobs overseas

Amid rising unemployment in Pakistan, the number of people seeking jobs abroad has increased by 27.6% in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Covid-19 pandemic aggravated the ever increasing unemployment problem in Pakistan even more. 

Pakistan's Bureau of Emigration Overseas Employment (BEOE) registered 2,86,648 workers for overseas employment in 2021, which is 27.6% higher than 2020, reported Dawn.

Among the main destinations for unskilled migrant workers are the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar.

A total of 54% of Pakistani sought to move to Saudi Arabia, 13.4% to Oman and 13.2% to Qatar. 

Punjab province had the most workers go abroad, with 1,56,877, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 76,213 individuals, as per the media portal.

Also, 43% of respondents of a survey of the Institute of Public Opinion and Research (IPOR) slammed the three-year rule by former Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government for its inability to control inflation and for the country's debilitating economy.

The World Bank in its recent "Pakistan Development Update" has highlighted the structural weaknesses of Pakistan's economy which include low investment, low exports, and a low productivity growth cycle, reports India's Business Standard.

Further, high domestic demand pressures and rising global commodity prices would lead to double-digit inflation in the country. 

Moreover, the growth momentum is not expected to pick up in Pakistan in the near future as a sharp spike in the import bill would also impact the Pakistani Rupee adversely, as per local media.

The World Bank report cites the financial sector's inadequacy as one of the reasons for this low growth. According to the Standard and Poor's Ratings Global Financial Literacy Survey 2015 (S & P Global FinLit Survey), only 26% of the adults in Pakistan are financially literate. Thus, limited financial literacy in Pakistan is concerning for the investors as it has exacerbated the informality challenge in the country.

World+Biz

Pakistan / Unemployment / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes. Photo: Courtesy

Zubaida Faiza Clothing: Where royalty meets contemporary fashion

7h | Mode
Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy

Your guide to choosing the best jewellery for your outfit

6h | Mode
Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

9h | Panorama
With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Actor Nipun returns to shooting after break

Actor Nipun returns to shooting after break

6m | Videos
The fusion of protest and fashion

The fusion of protest and fashion

1h | Videos
Where to seek mental health care

Where to seek mental health care

7h | Videos
Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended